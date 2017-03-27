Rhode Island Sea Grant program jeopardized by proposed cuts
Officials say a proposal from President Trump's administration to slash $30 million from the national Sea Grant program could mean the end of Rhode Island Sea Grant as soon as April. The Westerly Sun reports Sea Grant officials have urged Rhode Islanders to contact their representatives in Washington and ask them to guarantee that the organization's $2 million in federal funding will continue.
