R.I. man charged in Milford bank robbery
A 27 year-old Westerly, R.I. man has been arrested in the robbery of the the Chase Bank on Boston Post Road last December. Police said they gathered evidence at the scene of the Dec. 2, 2016 robbery that led them to identify Ryan O'Farrell as the suspect.
