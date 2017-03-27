Police: Man stole men, women restroom...

Police: Man stole men, women restroom signs from store

Police say a Westerly man was caught on video stealing restroom signs from the doors of the men's and women's bathrooms at a Rhode Island convenience store. The Westerly Sun reports that 19-year-old Christopher Patrick Banks pleaded no-contest to a charge of larceny under $1,500 on Monday.

