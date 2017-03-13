Pearl Harbor mural canceled amid concerns about headline
A Rhode Island group's plan to put up a mural depicting a historic newspaper front page announcing the attack on Pearl Harbor has been canceled amid concerns that the headline used an offensive word. The Westerly Sun reports that Bricks and Murals voted to cancel plans for a mural showing the newspaper's front page from Dec. 7, 1941, which used an offensive term for describing the Japanese in announcing the attack.
