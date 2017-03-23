News | Postsecondary Commissioner Purcell to Leave for Position in Alabama

Postsecondary Commissioner Jim Purcell is leaving the office to take a similar role as Executive Director of the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, his office announced on Friday. "I am proud of what we have accomplished in Rhode Island over the past three years to increase the number of Rhode Islanders with college degrees, make college more affordable, collaborate with industry partners, and help our institutions to better serve their students and the state.

