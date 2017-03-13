Morris Men dance in spring atop Lantern Hill
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The Westerly Morris Men traditional English folk dancing group marks the rising of the sun on the first day of spring Monday, March 20, 2017 atop Lantern Hill in North Stonington. The group, founded over 40-years ago, has been dancing for the spring sunrise for 31-years with only a few years missed due to weather.
