Live Videos | Tools to Check Your Home's Risk in RI's Rising Sea Levels on LIVE

Teresa Crean, with RI Sea Grant and the University of Rhode Island's Coastal Resources Center, says the impact of rising sea level in Rhode Island is already being seen in communities like Newport, Wickford, Westerly and Oakland Beach. URI Coastal Resources Center and Rhode Island Sea Grant have developed STORMTOOLS , where anyone can plug in an address and see your risk of coastal flooding now or in the future.

