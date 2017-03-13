Lawmakers: Use emergency services fee only for 911 services
Two Republican lawmakers want Rhode Island's emergency services telephone surcharge to strictly fund emergency services, as it did before 2000. Rhode Island imposes a $1 emergency services surcharge on every land line telephone bill and $1.26 on every cellphone bill.
