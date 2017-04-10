Business | RI Statewide Preservation ...

Business | RI Statewide Preservation Conference to be Held in Watch Hill

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Go Local

The 32nd Annual Rhode Island Statewide Preservation Conference is set to take place in Watch Hill with the theme of "The Economics of Historic Preservation." The registration fee is $50, which includes morning coffee, lunch, and a closing reception at One Bay Street, the recently restored Lanphear Livery Stable.

