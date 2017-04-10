Business | RI Statewide Preservation Conference to be Held in Watch Hill
The 32nd Annual Rhode Island Statewide Preservation Conference is set to take place in Watch Hill with the theme of "The Economics of Historic Preservation." The registration fee is $50, which includes morning coffee, lunch, and a closing reception at One Bay Street, the recently restored Lanphear Livery Stable.
