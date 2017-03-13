Billy Gilman to be honored by Rhode I...

Billy Gilman to be honored by Rhode Island House

1 hr ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

A runner up on the NBC TV show "The Voice" will be honored by Rhode Island's House of Representatives. Richmond native Billy Gilman is scheduled to open Thursday's session by singing the national anthem.

