Army of artists to paint wall murals in downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck

This mural of the historic Shore Line Electric Railway, which ran between Westerly and Rhode Island shoreline resorts between 1906 and 1922, will be painted on the Hall Johnson Building at 21 Canal St. in Westerly. Stonington - Two hundred artists from around the country will descend on downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck in September to paint 15 murals done in a vintage advertising style on the walls of local businesses.

