Westerly Hospital offers spring educational series

Westerly - The Westerly Hospital will kick off its Spring Wednesday Wellness series with a program titled "Women's Heart Health" at 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 15, in conjunction with the American Heart Association's Heart Month. It will be led by cardiologist Dr. Rita Peter-Faherty, who will discuss how heart disease is different in women and men.

