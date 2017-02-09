Case against man charged in beating d...

Case against man charged in beating death headed to trial

The case against a former Rhode Island man accused of beating another man to death in West Greenwich and assaulting responding police officers will head to trial. The Westerly Sun reports that a Warwick judge last month approved a motion sending the case against 35-year-old Christian Lepore, formerly of Richmond, to full trial before a jury.

