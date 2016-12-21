RI Remains a Stop in High-Speed Rail ...

RI Remains a Stop in High-Speed Rail Along Northeast Corridor

The U.S. Department of Transportation's new $130-billion vision for improving Northeast Corridor train service delivered most of what Rhode Island political leaders had lobbied for over the last two years. The long-term federal blueprint released last month for nation's busiest rail corridor calls for expanded high-speed rail through, and stopping in Providence, forgoing an option to build a brand new line bypassing the state on its way from Washington to Boston.

