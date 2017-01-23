Rhode Island town books protest buses...

Rhode Island town books protest buses to oppose Amtrak route

A Rhode Island town government that's opposed to federal plans for a new Amtrak route is paying for buses that will carry protesters to the State House. The Wednesday afternoon rally has been scheduled to oppose a high-speed rail bypass route that could be built from Old Lyme, Connecticut, into rural southwest Rhode Island.

