News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd:
Jeffrey Osella, 50, was arrested in August in Westerly, Rhode Island, after allegedly firing corncobs at his neighbor's house, using a PVC "potato gun," as part of their long-running feud. When Osella answered the door, officers said he was shirtless, with corn kernels stuck to his chest.
Westerly Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|man/child wimps recklessly speeding on west st... (Dec '11)
|Jun '16
|Shawn
|76
|Westerly Schools Committee halts transgender rule (Oct '14)
|Mar '16
|Sneaky Pete
|6
|Review: Hathaway's Guest Cottages (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|mnicoel
|1
|Where are the RI posters? (Nov '06)
|Jan '15
|Civility
|3
|san go (Dec '13)
|Sep '14
|san go hanoi
|4
|Red light cameras will soon be ticketing driver... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Concerned neighbor
|1
