Jewelry thief won't serve prison time in diamond ring theft

A jewelry thief whose crimes date back more than two decades won't serve jail time for charges he stole a diamond ring from a Westerly shop. The Westerly Sun reports that 59-year-old Robert Petrino Sr., of Boston, turned himself in to Westerly police Wednesday on one count of larceny over $1,500.

