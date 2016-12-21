Woman in prison for 2005 murder seeks...

Woman in prison for 2005 murder seeks overturned sentence

Friday Dec 9 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

A Rhode Island woman serving prison time for the 2005 slaying of a Providence woman is seeking post-conviction relief in an effort to overturn her sentence. The Westerly Sun reports that according to court documents, the move comes after Tawanna Sampson exhausted her appeals process with the state.

