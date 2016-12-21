Westerly man gets 7-year prison term on child porn charges
In addition to the seven years and three months behind bars, 41-year-old Normand Asselin was also sentenced Thursday to 10 years of probation upon completion of his prison term. He pleaded guilty in September to one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Westerly Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|man/child wimps recklessly speeding on west st... (Dec '11)
|Jun '16
|Shawn
|76
|Westerly Schools Committee halts transgender rule (Oct '14)
|Mar '16
|Sneaky Pete
|6
|Review: Hathaway's Guest Cottages (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|mnicoel
|1
|Where are the RI posters? (Nov '06)
|Jan '15
|Civility
|3
|san go (Dec '13)
|Sep '14
|san go hanoi
|4
|Red light cameras will soon be ticketing driver... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Concerned neighbor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westerly Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC