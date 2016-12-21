Town residents concerned over impact ...

Town residents concerned over impact of Northeast rail plan

Officials in Charlestown say a plan to realign railroad tracks to eliminate speed-restricting curves could impact residents, wetlands and preserves throughout Washington County. The Federal Railroad Administration's $120-billion plan seeks to rebuild the congested Northeast Corridor over the next 30 years by shoring up crumbling infrastructure, running more trains and building new tracks.

