New London Police make multiple arres...

New London Police make multiple arrests, clean streets of drugs & stolen firearms

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: WTNH

Through out various locations with in the city over the course of the past week the New London Police Department has made multiple arrests during a 'Quality of Life Initiative'. Members of the City of New London Police Department's Vice and Intelligence Section have conducted multiple narcotics field operations to address Quality of Life issues and concerns in different areas of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westerly Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07) Sep '16 Jayd3119 2
man/child wimps recklessly speeding on west st... (Dec '11) Jun '16 Shawn 76
News Westerly Schools Committee halts transgender rule (Oct '14) Mar '16 Sneaky Pete 6
Review: Hathaway's Guest Cottages (Aug '15) Aug '15 mnicoel 1
Where are the RI posters? (Nov '06) Jan '15 Civility 3
san go (Dec '13) Sep '14 san go hanoi 4
News Red light cameras will soon be ticketing driver... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Concerned neighbor 1
See all Westerly Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westerly Forum Now

Westerly Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westerly Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Westerly, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,884 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,959

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC