New London Police make multiple arrests, clean streets of drugs & stolen firearms
Through out various locations with in the city over the course of the past week the New London Police Department has made multiple arrests during a 'Quality of Life Initiative'. Members of the City of New London Police Department's Vice and Intelligence Section have conducted multiple narcotics field operations to address Quality of Life issues and concerns in different areas of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Westerly Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|man/child wimps recklessly speeding on west st... (Dec '11)
|Jun '16
|Shawn
|76
|Westerly Schools Committee halts transgender rule (Oct '14)
|Mar '16
|Sneaky Pete
|6
|Review: Hathaway's Guest Cottages (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|mnicoel
|1
|Where are the RI posters? (Nov '06)
|Jan '15
|Civility
|3
|san go (Dec '13)
|Sep '14
|san go hanoi
|4
|Red light cameras will soon be ticketing driver... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Concerned neighbor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westerly Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC