Coach praised for persuading erratic bus driver, now charged with DUI, to pull over
A Westerly High School track coach is being praised for persuading a school bus driver who was driving erratically to pull over and unload his team. The driver, 52-year-old Shelly A. Way of Westerly, was later arrested Tuesday night, charged by West Greenwich police with driving under the influence of alcohol.
