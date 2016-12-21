Coach praised for persuading erratic ...

Coach praised for persuading erratic bus driver, now charged with DUI, to pull over

Thursday Dec 15

A Westerly High School track coach is being praised for persuading a school bus driver who was driving erratically to pull over and unload his team. The driver, 52-year-old Shelly A. Way of Westerly, was later arrested Tuesday night, charged by West Greenwich police with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Westerly, RI

