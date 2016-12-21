Caught on Camera: Woman steals money ...

Caught on Camera: Woman steals money from Westerly church

Monday Dec 19 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

WESTERLY, RI Westerly Police are investigating a theft at Immaculate Conception Church after surveillance video caught an unidentified woman stealing money from two donation boxes in the candle room. The video clearly shows a woman in a dark hood and sunglasses, paying her respects on the way in, making the sign of the cross before entering and stealing the cash.

