Police Logs

Michael Valex-Lopez, 40, of 130 Peters Drive was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, evading responsibility, driving without a license, second-degree threatening and breach of peace. Daniel T. Fleming, 20, of Manchester, was charged Saturday with driving as a minor with an elevated blood alcohol content, possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

