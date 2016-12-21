Environmental group opposing plan to lift 341 structures
An environmental group says a federal plan to elevate more than 300 structures in Rhode Island to reduce potential damage from storm surges is based on a flawed study that underestimates the problem. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan would lift homes and some businesses around barrier beaches and salt ponds in Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown and Narragansett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Westerly Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|man/child wimps recklessly speeding on west st... (Dec '11)
|Jun '16
|Shawn
|76
|Westerly Schools Committee halts transgender rule (Oct '14)
|Mar '16
|Sneaky Pete
|6
|Review: Hathaway's Guest Cottages (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|mnicoel
|1
|Where are the RI posters? (Nov '06)
|Jan '15
|Civility
|3
|san go (Dec '13)
|Sep '14
|san go hanoi
|4
|Red light cameras will soon be ticketing driver... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Concerned neighbor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westerly Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC