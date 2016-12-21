Environmental group opposing plan to lift 341 structures

An environmental group says a federal plan to elevate more than 300 structures in Rhode Island to reduce potential damage from storm surges is based on a flawed study that underestimates the problem. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan would lift homes and some businesses around barrier beaches and salt ponds in Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown and Narragansett.

