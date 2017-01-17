Wahls celebrate 60th anniversary
Bob and Frances Wahl celebrated their 60th anniversary Dec. 28, 2016 with family events in both Denver and Albuquerque. They were married Dec. 28, 1956, at Ganado, Ariz., in the Navajo nation.
