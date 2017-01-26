JB's moves into Royal Gorge Brewery
Jeff Little moved his Westcliffe restaurant, JB's Cafe at The Feedstore, into Royal Gorge Brewing in early December. Whether you're looking for a place to watch the game or take a lunch date, or somewhere to enjoy a special dinner or grab an after-work drink, JB's at the Royal Gorge Brewery suits just about any occasion.
