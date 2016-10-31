Junkins fire 95 percent contained

Junkins fire 95 percent contained

Oct 31, 2016 Read more: The Gazette

A wildfire that's been burning near Westcliffe for two weeks is 5 percent away from full containment, officials said Monday night. Nearly 300 people are combating the Junkins fire, which remains at 18,403 acres and is now 95 percent contained.

