Firefighters make progress in Junkins Fire
Firefighters battling the Junkins Fire , now 85 percent contained, have eliminated fuels close to fire lines, and crews will be mopping up, monitoring and patrolling areas Sunday. "Aircraft operations made several reconnaissance passes over the fire throughout the burn period yesterday, and only interior smokes were noted," fire officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Westcliffe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a psychic that lived in Crestone Co... (Dec '10)
|8 hr
|scotty steiner
|5
|Ride a mountain train to some of Colorado's bes...
|Jul '16
|Jill Johnson
|1
|Will Muslim men Blow on a Gork, Ask the Pinhead (May '16)
|May '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Pedophile clergy??? Tell the Pinhead (May '16)
|May '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
|Crestone the spiritual city in the clowds (May '16)
|May '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Vote Trump (May '16)
|May '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Review: Clay Art Center (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westcliffe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC