Firefighters make progress in Junkins Fire

Oct 30, 2016 Read more: Denver Post

Firefighters battling the Junkins Fire , now 85 percent contained, have eliminated fuels close to fire lines, and crews will be mopping up, monitoring and patrolling areas Sunday. "Aircraft operations made several reconnaissance passes over the fire throughout the burn period yesterday, and only interior smokes were noted," fire officials said.

