New Ri DMV computer system launches

New Ri DMV computer system launches

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

The Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicle in Cranston reopened with some restrictions Wednesday as the highly anticipated new computer system was launched. Normally, most people do not enjoy going to the DMV but a few hours into the new systems rollout, things appeared to be running smoothly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Warwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16) 17 hr Latinboy6999 13
Party in the Park Jul 1 DPS 1
West Warwick Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 7 Musikologist 16
Lowes Quaker Lane Warwick RI Bad Customer Servi... Jun '17 badcustomerservice 1
News Man accused of raping girls he met through Face... (Aug '11) May '17 guest 4
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May '17 Jim-Mcbob 19
Coventry Ghosts??? (Oct '06) May '17 Scaredtosleep 27
See all West Warwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Warwick Forum Now

West Warwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Warwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

West Warwick, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,279 • Total comments across all topics: 282,281,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC