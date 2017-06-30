Man arrested after breaking into police cruiser
Police say a 22-year-old man is facing charges after being caught breaking into a police cruiser. In a Facebook post, the West Warwick Police Department says two officers watched the man break into their vehicle around 3 a.m. Sunday.
