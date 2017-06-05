Machete-wielding bank robber gets 3 y...

Machete-wielding bank robber gets 3 years in prison

The U.S. attorney's office in Providence says John Ryder was sentenced on Wednesday for robbing a BankRI branch in Coventry of around $6,000 in May 2016. The 29-year-old West Warwick man pleaded guilty in October to bank robbery.

