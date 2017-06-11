Live Videos | LIVE: Broadcast Premiere of RI Native Johnny Gates New, Original Music

Live Videos | LIVE: Broadcast Premier...

In a broadcasting debut, West Warwick native Johnny Gates performed two original songs from his untitled EP on GoLocal LIVE in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center. Gearing up for his east coast tour, Gates performed an acoustic version of "I Wish I Knew You" and "LA" on LIVE.

