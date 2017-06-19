Healing Paws in Providence offers reh...

Healing Paws in Providence offers rehab for pets

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 1 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

WEST WARWICK, R.I Healing Paws in Providence offers all different types of rehab options for pets including an underwater treadmill, acupuncture and laser therapy. The owner of the center, Dr. Jeff Corey tells ABC 6 that he believes they're the only center of its kind here in Rhode Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Warwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West Warwick Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 7 Musikologist 16
Lowes Quaker Lane Warwick RI Bad Customer Servi... Jun 1 badcustomerservice 1
News Man accused of raping girls he met through Face... (Aug '11) May 28 guest 4
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May 28 Jim-Mcbob 19
Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16) May '17 nich3731 12
Coventry Ghosts??? (Oct '06) May '17 Scaredtosleep 27
Need public help in finding sister May '17 worried in ky 1
See all West Warwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Warwick Forum Now

West Warwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Warwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

West Warwick, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,905,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC