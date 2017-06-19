Healing Paws in Providence offers rehab for pets
WEST WARWICK, R.I Healing Paws in Providence offers all different types of rehab options for pets including an underwater treadmill, acupuncture and laser therapy. The owner of the center, Dr. Jeff Corey tells ABC 6 that he believes they're the only center of its kind here in Rhode Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
West Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Warwick Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|16
|Lowes Quaker Lane Warwick RI Bad Customer Servi...
|Jun 1
|badcustomerservice
|1
|Man accused of raping girls he met through Face... (Aug '11)
|May 28
|guest
|4
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May 28
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
|Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16)
|May '17
|nich3731
|12
|Coventry Ghosts??? (Oct '06)
|May '17
|Scaredtosleep
|27
|Need public help in finding sister
|May '17
|worried in ky
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC