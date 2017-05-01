Westerly superintendent named new hea...

Westerly superintendent named new head of Preston schools

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Preston – The Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to name Westerly, R.I. Superintendent Roy Seitsinger, who will retire from that district at the end of June, as the new Preston superintendent beginning in July. Seitsinger, 62, of West Warwick, R.I., will succeed current Superintendent John Welch, who will leave Preston at the end of this school year.

