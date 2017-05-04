Spray away gypsy moths? New England lets nature try first
Should New England states spray insecticides to prevent another year of widespread tree defoliation caused by gypsy moths? Some politicians want the government to help eradicate the pests, though entomologists say forests will be better off if nature takes care of itself. In Rhode Island, House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan, a West Warwick Republican, says the infestation is a crisis.
