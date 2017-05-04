Rhode Island Foundation awards grants to improve health care
The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded about $270,000 in grants to organizations working to improve health care for the state's residents. South County Hospital Health Care is receiving nearly $65,000 to work with others to reduce behavioral health-related visits to emergency rooms.
