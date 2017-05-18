Memorial to open at site of 2003 fire...

Memorial to open at site of 2003 fire that killed 100 people

13 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

A memorial is due to open at the site of a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island that killed 100 people. The memorial at the site of The Station nightclub fire in West Warwick is scheduled to open Sunday with a ceremony that's expected to draw hundreds of people.

