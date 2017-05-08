Live Videos | LIVE: Education & Culture Change Needed To Fight RI's Addiction Epidemic
Heather Seger, a licensed Qualified Mental Health Professional with The Providence Center says reducing the stigma and creating a culture change are keys to fighting Rhode Island's addiction epidemic. Seger is now working with the West Warwick Police Department as part of the WWPD Drug Overdose Prevention Pilot Program.
