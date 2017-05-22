Hundreds gather for opening of memorial park
A memorial park opened Sunday at the site of a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island that killed 100 people. Hundreds of people gathered at the ceremony for the park in memorial of The Station nightclub fire in West Warwick.
