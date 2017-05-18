Courtesy of the West Warwick Police D...

Courtesy of the West Warwick Police Department.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

WEST WARWICK, R.I. The West Warwick Police Department is seeking assistance locating a man wanted for a hit-and-run. Police are seeking 25-year-old Jason 'Wavy' Oliveira, who was fled the scene of a hit-and-run involving an elderly man on May 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Warwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16) Wed nich3731 12
Coventry Ghosts??? (Oct '06) May 11 Scaredtosleep 27
Need public help in finding sister May 10 worried in ky 1
Apts at Remington Pond DFI formerly Waterford T... (Dec '14) Apr 27 birdsfeatherflock... 3
News Man accused of raping girls he met through Face... (Aug '11) Apr 27 Hdjegehehrvfv 3
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr '17 MarisaB 63
Renew Life Probiotic 150 Billion Stopped Klebs... Apr '17 nomoreutis 1
See all West Warwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Warwick Forum Now

West Warwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Warwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

West Warwick, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,841 • Total comments across all topics: 281,112,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC