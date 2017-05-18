Courtesy of the West Warwick Police Department.
WEST WARWICK, R.I. The West Warwick Police Department is seeking assistance locating a man wanted for a hit-and-run. Police are seeking 25-year-old Jason 'Wavy' Oliveira, who was fled the scene of a hit-and-run involving an elderly man on May 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16)
|Wed
|nich3731
|12
|Coventry Ghosts??? (Oct '06)
|May 11
|Scaredtosleep
|27
|Need public help in finding sister
|May 10
|worried in ky
|1
|Apts at Remington Pond DFI formerly Waterford T... (Dec '14)
|Apr 27
|birdsfeatherflock...
|3
|Man accused of raping girls he met through Face... (Aug '11)
|Apr 27
|Hdjegehehrvfv
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr '17
|MarisaB
|63
|Renew Life Probiotic 150 Billion Stopped Klebs...
|Apr '17
|nomoreutis
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC