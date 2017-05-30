Ceremony will open park at site of fire that killed 100
A memorial park is due to open at the site of a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island that killed 100 people. Hundreds of people are expected to attend a ceremony to open the memorial to The Station nightclub fire in West Warwick Sunday afternoon.
