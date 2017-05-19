After a long wait, the site of the Station nightclub fire is now a place for peaceful sounds
For years after her uncle was killed in the Station nightclub fire, leaving behind four children, Christina Pimentel could not bring herself to drive by the site in West Warwick, R.I. It was just too painful. Every year on her uncle's birthday, she would bring flowers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16)
|May 17
|nich3731
|12
|Coventry Ghosts??? (Oct '06)
|May 11
|Scaredtosleep
|27
|Need public help in finding sister
|May 10
|worried in ky
|1
|Apts at Remington Pond DFI formerly Waterford T... (Dec '14)
|Apr 27
|birdsfeatherflock...
|3
|Man accused of raping girls he met through Face... (Aug '11)
|Apr 27
|Hdjegehehrvfv
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr '17
|MarisaB
|63
|Renew Life Probiotic 150 Billion Stopped Klebs...
|Apr '17
|nomoreutis
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC