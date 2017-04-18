USS Arizona survivor rejoins shipmate...

USS Arizona survivor rejoins shipmates, interred aboard ship

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this April 20, 2016, file photo, Raymond Haerry sits in West View Nursing & Rehabilitation in West Warwick, R.I. Haerry, one of the last living crew members on the USS Arizona during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, died Sept. 27 in Rhode Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Warwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr 13 MarisaB 63
Renew Life Probiotic 150 Billion Stopped Klebs... Apr 4 nomoreutis 1
Review: Sandy Motors Inc (Jan '11) Apr 1 Sharon 21
Stay away from Royalty Cleaners (Nov '07) Mar '17 Carla 6
pre-cursor to cancer warning thick blood read ... Mar '17 CANCERTHICKBLOOD 2
News Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07) Feb '17 MikeD8675 20
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Feb '17 elsondivorce 33
See all West Warwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Warwick Forum Now

West Warwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Warwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

West Warwick, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC