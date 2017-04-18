USS Arizona survivor rejoins shipmates, interred aboard ship
In this April 20, 2016, file photo, Raymond Haerry sits in West View Nursing & Rehabilitation in West Warwick, R.I. Haerry, one of the last living crew members on the USS Arizona during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, died Sept. 27 in Rhode Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr 13
|MarisaB
|63
|Renew Life Probiotic 150 Billion Stopped Klebs...
|Apr 4
|nomoreutis
|1
|Review: Sandy Motors Inc (Jan '11)
|Apr 1
|Sharon
|21
|Stay away from Royalty Cleaners (Nov '07)
|Mar '17
|Carla
|6
|pre-cursor to cancer warning thick blood read ...
|Mar '17
|CANCERTHICKBLOOD
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|MikeD8675
|20
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|elsondivorce
|33
Find what you want!
Search West Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC