Live Videos | LIVE: The Voice Star Johnny Gates Coming to Providence
West Warwick Native Johnny Gates rose to fame in his time on The Voice and now he's working on writing new music. Gates says he says thankful for support from his friends and family back home and he's looking forward to getting back on the road and touring.
