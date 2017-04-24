Live Videos | LIVE: The Voice Star Jo...

Live Videos | LIVE: The Voice Star Johnny Gates Announces Date for Providence Show

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

West Warwick Native Johnny Gates who recently gained national celebrity attention on The Voice, announced on GoLocal LIVE he'll be play a show at The Met in Pawtucket on Saturday, June 24. Gates says The Met is one of his favorite places to play in the country and he can't wait to perform in Rhode Island. After his time on The Voice Gate says he's been extremely inspired, so he's working on new music that he's writing and producing all on his own, something he hasn't done before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Warwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apts at Remington Pond DFI formerly Waterford T... (Dec '14) Apr 21 marley 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr 13 MarisaB 63
Renew Life Probiotic 150 Billion Stopped Klebs... Apr 4 nomoreutis 1
Review: Sandy Motors Inc (Jan '11) Apr 1 Sharon 21
Stay away from Royalty Cleaners (Nov '07) Mar '17 Carla 6
pre-cursor to cancer warning thick blood read ... Mar '17 CANCERTHICKBLOOD 2
News Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07) Feb '17 MikeD8675 20
See all West Warwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Warwick Forum Now

West Warwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Warwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

West Warwick, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,960 • Total comments across all topics: 280,570,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC