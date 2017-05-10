Additional charges filed for driver of triple-fatal Pawtucket crash
The driver charged for the crash that killed three women back on April 7th, was arraigned on three additional charges of DUI- death resulting, says Major Tina Goncalves of the Pawtucket Police Department. Police say additional charges were filed for 21-year-old James Belanger, of Pawtucket, after toxicology reports showed he had a blood alcohol content of .139 and proved there was marijuana and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash.
