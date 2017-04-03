Thomas Howard. Courtesy of the West Warwick Police Department.
WEST WARWICK, R.I. A man wanted in connection to a hit and run has turned himself into police, authorities say. Thomas Howard, 48, surrendered himself to the West Warwick Police Department after colliding with another vehicle and fleeing the scene on March 22th, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Tferr75
|62
|Renew Life Probiotic 150 Billion Stopped Klebs...
|Apr 4
|nomoreutis
|1
|Review: Sandy Motors Inc (Jan '11)
|Apr 1
|Sharon
|21
|Stay away from Royalty Cleaners (Nov '07)
|Mar 11
|Carla
|6
|pre-cursor to cancer warning thick blood read ...
|Mar '17
|CANCERTHICKBLOOD
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|MikeD8675
|20
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|elsondivorce
|33
Find what you want!
Search West Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC