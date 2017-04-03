Thomas Howard. Courtesy of the West W...

Thomas Howard. Courtesy of the West Warwick Police Department.

Monday Mar 27 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

WEST WARWICK, R.I. A man wanted in connection to a hit and run has turned himself into police, authorities say. Thomas Howard, 48, surrendered himself to the West Warwick Police Department after colliding with another vehicle and fleeing the scene on March 22th, 2017.

