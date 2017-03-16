Special education teacher charged with possessing child pornography

A long-time special education teacher in Massachusetts and Rhode Island was charged Thursday with possession of child pornography by Rhode Island authorities after they searched the teacher's West Warwick home. Henry W. Tedeschi, age 54, of Bratt Lane, is scheduled to appear in a Warwick, R.I. courtroom on Thursday to face charges of possession of child pornography, Rhode Island State Police wrote in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.