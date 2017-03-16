Special education teacher charged with possessing child pornography
A long-time special education teacher in Massachusetts and Rhode Island was charged Thursday with possession of child pornography by Rhode Island authorities after they searched the teacher's West Warwick home. Henry W. Tedeschi, age 54, of Bratt Lane, is scheduled to appear in a Warwick, R.I. courtroom on Thursday to face charges of possession of child pornography, Rhode Island State Police wrote in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
West Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Tferr75
|62
|Renew Life Probiotic 150 Billion Stopped Klebs...
|Tue
|nomoreutis
|1
|Review: Sandy Motors Inc (Jan '11)
|Apr 1
|Sharon
|21
|Stay away from Royalty Cleaners (Nov '07)
|Mar 11
|Carla
|6
|pre-cursor to cancer warning thick blood read ...
|Mar '17
|CANCERTHICKBLOOD
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|MikeD8675
|20
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|elsondivorce
|33
Find what you want!
Search West Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC