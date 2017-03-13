Some Irish warmth on a cold march
Fast footwork to stay warm: Members of the Damhsa Irish Dance Studio in Warwick entertained a chilly crowd Sunday at the 58th St. Patrick Day parade sponsored by the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick in West Warwick.
